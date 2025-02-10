Rushmere Shopping Centre Post Office relocation plans dispel closing down rumours

There are no plans to close down the Post Office branch at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon – despite apparent rumours to the contrary.

A consultation exercise has just ended, with a view to relocating the branch from Unit 29 to Unit 21 within the complex.

Post Office literature is presenting the plans as follows: “We’re proposing this move as part of the modernisation of our branch network. We are confident that introducing a local-style branch, alongside a successful retail store, is the most effective way to safeguard sustainable Post Office services in the local community.

“We are pleased to inform you that a new operator has been appointed, who has identified an alternative location to operate Centre Post Office. The proposed premises would undergo a refurbishment to incorporate Centre Post Office.

“The new operator firmly believes that the move would help to secure continued access to Post Office services locally, as well as supporting the viability of their business.

“Our priority is to safeguard our services in the locality in the longer term, and the relocation of Centre Post Office would enable us to maintain a Post Office service to our customers.

“The proposed premises would be located next door to the current branch location. There would be two Post Office serving positions at the retail counter.”

Opening hours, if the move goes ahead as planned, will be significantly extended: 9am to 9pm, Monday, to Friday; 9am to 6pm on Saturdays; 1pm to 6pm on Sundays, with the branch starting its operation from its new location in March time at the latest.

Commenting on the plans at the latest monthly meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Kate Evans (UUP, Craigavon DEA) stated she wanted to take the opportunity to welcome seeing this information coming through regarding the Rushmere Post Office branch.

“I’ve had a lot of phone calls about the misinformation going around about the Post Office actually closing, when in actual fact it’s moving from number 29 to 21, so it’s good to see a wee bit of clarity around that,” said Cllr Evans.