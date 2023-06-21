Safety concerns have been raised over new phone masts blocking views for spectators on Ulster GP circuit

Concerns have been raised for the safety of Ulster Grand Prix spectators over racing views being obscured by new mobile phone masts.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) was notified of telecommunication operators’ intention to erect 29 masts in 12 locations across the district.

However, the signal boosting initiative has given rise to the potential visual blurring of a major international sporting event in Dundrod. Killultagh DUP councillor, James Tinsley said: “In looking at the map of where these phone masts are going, there is one thing that jumps out at me.

“There appears to be masts being erected at Hannahstown Road.

Concerns expressed by Alderman James Tinsley over erection of telecommunications masts. Pic credit: LDR

“That is along the route of the Ulster GP, which could be a concern for public safety. “Would this not possibly obscure people’s view?

“Would the mobile companies need to consider this?”