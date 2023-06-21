Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Safety concerns have been raised over new phone masts blocking views for spectators on Ulster GP circuit

Concerns have been raised for the safety of Ulster Grand Prix spectators over racing views being obscured by new mobile phone masts.
By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 09:45 BST

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) was notified of telecommunication operators’ intention to erect 29 masts in 12 locations across the district.

However, the signal boosting initiative has given rise to the potential visual blurring of a major international sporting event in Dundrod. Killultagh DUP councillor, James Tinsley said: “In looking at the map of where these phone masts are going, there is one thing that jumps out at me.

“There appears to be masts being erected at Hannahstown Road.

Most Popular
Concerns expressed by Alderman James Tinsley over erection of telecommunications masts. Pic credit: LDRConcerns expressed by Alderman James Tinsley over erection of telecommunications masts. Pic credit: LDR
Concerns expressed by Alderman James Tinsley over erection of telecommunications masts. Pic credit: LDR

“That is along the route of the Ulster GP, which could be a concern for public safety. “Would this not possibly obscure people’s view?

“Would the mobile companies need to consider this?”

Read More
Council’s good relations with a Chinese city is bringing financial rewards to lo...

Head of planning, Conor Hughes responded: “I can review this with the Department for Infrastructure to see if there are any matters to take in to account."

Related topics:UlsterLisburnCastlereagh City CouncilLCCCDUP