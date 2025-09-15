Safety concerns raised over Lough Neagh shore quays maintenance
The SF representative issued his call at the latest council Environment committee meeting, describing the nature of how the quays are cleared as “ad hoc”.
“I’m sure any councillor along the lough shore area will be aware of issues every year getting equipment on site and getting work started.
“And when the water levels are as low as they are, it’s causing significant issues with access, and it’s become an annual health and safety risk for people in the fishing industry, and emergency responders.
“I would like to propose that the committee write to the Department for Infrastructure, and ask them to formalise a schedule of work for future years, so quay owners know exactly when the quay will be cleared.”
The proposal was seconded by Councillor Brian McGuigan (Sinn Féin).