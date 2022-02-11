Scarva Play Park refurbishment gets go-ahead

The application was brought before February’s meeting of the committee with the proposal to approve the application put forward by Councillor Ian Wilson and seconded by Councillor Sam Nicholson.

Lodged by Council, the application seeks to refurbish and expand the existing play park at Scarva Park. It will see the removal of the existing play equipment, bins, seating and furniture to be replaced with new bitmac and wetpour surfacing, 27 new pieces of play equipment, bins and street furniture.

The site’s existing fencing will be removed and replaced by grass embankments.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart with DUP Cllr Paul Greenfield at Scarva Play Park.

Councillor Sam Nicholson asked if there would be any accessible equipment at the site and was told the plans include a wheelchair accessible pod swing, an inclusive cradle swing, an inclusive wheelchair roundabout, an accessible spring rocker, two wheelchair accessible trampolines, a wheelchair accessible clubhouse, a wheelchair accessible spinning bowl, an accessible embankment slide, an accessible wobbly bridge and ramps and a wheelchair swing.

Thanking officers for the report, Councillor Declan McAlinden asked if there was adequate disabled parking provision at the site and was told the existing car park, with identified disabled bays, is situated 70m from the existing play park but the officer confirmed there is a pedestrian walkway to the play park.

Council’s Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr said it was good to see Scarva play park being updated and said he hoped it would not be the last park updated in line with Council’s play strategy.

Chair of the committee, Councillor Peter Lavery said it was clear some of the equipment at the play park ‘looks a bit tired’ and said it would be ‘good to see’ this refurbishment come to fruition.

Councillor Ian Wilson put forward the proposal to accept the recommendation to approve the application.

“Saying the facilities are tired is putting it mildly,” he said. “This park has been crying out for an upgrade for a number of years. It is a very busy play park used by the Scarva residents and this investment is most welcome.”

Councillor Sam Nicholson seconded the proposal and said it was great to see lots of different areas across the borough ‘getting improved play parks’ and the committee voiced its approval for the proposal.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart MP described the move as ‘a significant step forward in making the plan a reality for local children’.

The DUP MP said: “This is fantastic news for the children of Scarva, who will love their new play park when it becomes a reality.