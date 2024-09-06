Sculpture of the late Queen Elizabeth II unveiled in Antrim Castle Gardens

A bronze statue of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been unveiled in Antrim Castle Gardens.

The sculpture is one of the first of its kind in the UK, created to commemorate Her Late Majesty who passed away two years earlier, on September 8, 2022.

The unveiling ceremony was conducted by the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KStJ and Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM.

Commissioned by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, the statue, created by talented local artist Anto Brennan, captures Her Majesty in a dignified pose, reflecting her grace, steadfastness and lifelong dedication to public service.

Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Richard Baker GM MSc, Deputy Mayor, Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM, Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KStJ, Cadet Taylor Ashe and Sculptor Anto Brennan

The sculpture fittingly stands adjacent to the statue of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, highlighting their united presence throughout their remarkable lives. To complete the scene, the royal couple is joined by two of the more than 30 dogs that Her Majesty owned during her lifetime.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926 and was the longest-reigning British monarch, serving for more than70 years. She was a symbol of stability and dedication, known for her unwavering commitment to duty, her ability to adapt the monarchy to modern times, and her personal warmth, which endeared her to millions around the world.

As a leader, she provided a source of strength, inspiration, and unity during times of conflict, grief, and uncertainty. Her legacy is further marked by her deep devotion to public service and her close personal connection with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms. The first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II is remembered not only as a sovereign but also as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr. David McCorkell KStJ, who was appointed as Her Majesty’s Personal Representative for the County in 2019, expressed his honour at being present for the unveiling of the statue.

Talented local artist Anto Brennan crafted the bronze sculptures of the Royals.

Reflecting on the late Queen's reign, he stated, “Queen Elizabeth II will forever be remembered for a life dedicated to duty and for her sustained and selfless service, stretching over 70 years. Seeing these statues alongside each other today, not only protects that bond and makes sure that her legacy as our longest ever reigning monarch lives on, and will be remembered by future generations, but it also reminds us of the bond between her and her Consort, His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. It remains my greatest privilege to have been Her Majesty’s humble servant. May she rest in peace."

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, expressed his pride in the council’s efforts to honour Her Majesty’s memory.

“The unveiling of this beautiful statue is a tribute not only to Her Majesty’s extraordinary life and reign but also to her deep connection with the people of our Borough,” he said. This memorial will stand as a lasting reminder of her dedication to service, her resilience, and her ability to unite people across generations.”

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM, also spoke at the ceremony, saying, “Although her life was devoted to public service, Queen Elizabeth was perhaps happiest when enjoying outdoor life, particularly walking in the countryside and spending time with her dogs.

The Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim and The Deputy Mayor are joined by Aldermen and Councillors

"It is therefore very fitting that we are unveiling a bronze sculpture in her memory here in the beautiful surroundings of Antrim Castle Gardens, close to the clockwork garden opened in 2022 to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.”

The proposal to commission the creation of this sculpture was made by the council’s King Charles III Coronation sub committee in January 2023. Her Majesty is remembered saying, “I want to show that the Crown is not merely an abstract symbol of our unity, but a personal and living bond between you and me.”

The sculptures of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip can be found in the Parterre Garden at Antrim Castle Gardens.