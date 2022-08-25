SF co-opt new councillor for Ballymoney area

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after a selection convention in Dunloy Ciarán McQuillan said: “I am proud and honoured to have been selected by Sinn Féin for co-option to Causeway Coast and Glens Council and I look forward to working alongside my party colleagues serving the people of this area and ensuring that my constituents have their voices heard within Council.”

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan said: “I have known Ciarán for a long time and he will be a great addition to the Sinn Féin team in North Antrim. I am confident that he will bring a great deal of enthusiasm and energy to his work representing his constituents on the Council.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Sinn Féin councillor Ciarán McQuillan with MLA Philip McGuigan, and Councillors Cara McShane, Leanne Peacock and Ian Friary

20-year-old Mr McQuillan, from Dunloy, is currently in his final year at Queen’s University, Belfast, studying Economics with Finance. He is a member of his local Dunloy Cuchullains GAA club playing both hurling and football through all the age groups from Under 10 to currently playing both at senior level.