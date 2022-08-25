SF co-opt new councillor for Ballymoney area
Sinn Féin have selected Ciarán McQuillan for co-option as Councillor for the Ballymoney electoral area on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
Speaking after a selection convention in Dunloy Ciarán McQuillan said: “I am proud and honoured to have been selected by Sinn Féin for co-option to Causeway Coast and Glens Council and I look forward to working alongside my party colleagues serving the people of this area and ensuring that my constituents have their voices heard within Council.”
Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan said: “I have known Ciarán for a long time and he will be a great addition to the Sinn Féin team in North Antrim. I am confident that he will bring a great deal of enthusiasm and energy to his work representing his constituents on the Council.”
20-year-old Mr McQuillan, from Dunloy, is currently in his final year at Queen’s University, Belfast, studying Economics with Finance. He is a member of his local Dunloy Cuchullains GAA club playing both hurling and football through all the age groups from Under 10 to currently playing both at senior level.
As a community activist he has participated in and supported many community events and has been an active member of his local Sinn Féin cumann for two years.