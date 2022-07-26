Loading...

Share your Dance Hall memories as Museums team prepares for new exhibition in Coleraine

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Museums Service needs your help as it prepares for an exciting new exhibition about Dance Halls through the years.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 10:51 am

In the 1950s and 60s, this area was home to many popular venues including the Boathouse in Coleraine, the Strand Ballroom in Portstewart and Limavady Agricultural Hall which were all run by well-known local promoter Bobby Platt. He built relationships with band managers and tour promoters in Belfast and London which led to local performances by chart-topping international stars such as Roy Orbison, Dusty Springfield, Lulu and The Who amongst others.

“Significantly, for so many in our community, memories of the local dance hall and the music associated with them, transcend boundaries of class, education and religion – they were a place where people were able to enjoy their shared love of music and dance. This exhibition is an opportunity to showcase this exciting period in local history and I’m looking forward to seeing what we uncover with the help of the public.”

The Fred Hanna Band at the Strand Ballroom in Portstewart in July 1963. Image courtesy of the Chronicle and Constitution Archives

The exhibition is scheduled for September to December in Coleraine Museum at Coleraine Town Hall. Anyone who could help the Museum Services team by recalling their memories or loaning any items to help illustrate the history of our Dance Halls, please email [email protected] or phone 028 2766 0230.

