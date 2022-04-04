Share your support for Ukrainian refugees

The information from the community and voluntary sector will be collated by Council so that those fleeing their homes, and their sponsors, are aware of what support is available to them in the Borough alongside health, education and other statutory services.

Council is part of a multi-agency response across Northern Ireland to the humanitarian crisis, which will ensure those worst affected have access to essential services and assistance.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “In recent weeks, there has been an outpouring of support for those affected by the horrors of war in Ukraine. As the situation evolves, we want to build on this as the Borough prepares for the arrival of those who have fled with nothing from the unimaginable atrocities inflicted on their homeland.

“We are fortunate to have a very pro-active community and voluntary sector in the Causeway Coast and Glens, and together with our local churches and other organisations, we recognise that they have a very important role to play in supporting refugees.

“We know many groups have already reached out with significant offers of help and practical provision of goods and services, and for this we are extremely grateful.

“At this time of unprecedented crisis, Council wants to do all it can to help people integrate and adjust to life in a new area so please get in touch if you can help in any way. We are keen to hear from those groups who can provide social opportunities, food and household essentials, language assistance, or any other avenues of support.”