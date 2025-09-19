The Shop ABC Gift Card - bringing a vibrant boost to local shopping, dining and services - is gaining traction across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough, now accepted by over 180 businesses.

Shoppers can now use the Shop ABC Gift Card at their favourite independent favourites—including Alexanders and Dalzell’s in Markethill, Hollie Berrie’s in Scarva, Cordner’s in Portadown, Gasp Boutique in Armagh and Windsor Bakery in Banbridge, to name just a few.

New in-person pick-up points have also been launched this month, offering convenient locations to buy and load both physical and digital gift cards locally.

Lord Mayor, Alderman Stephen Moutray, said: “Keeping spend within our city, town centres and villages not only strengthens local business, but we also invest in the long-term vitality of our communities. With pick-up points coming soon, and now over 180 businesses on board, the Shop ABC Gift Card is the perfect local option for gifts, rewards and incentives.”

Local businesses have embraced the expanded scheme. Chris Dalzell, of Dalzell’s of Markethill, commented: “Local businesses are the lifeblood of the community, giving their support to all manner of local clubs and charities, and the Shop ABC Gift Card is a fantastic way for people to show their support for local businesses in return.

"We all benefit from a thriving community. Everything we can do to promote local shopping is hugely positive and we look forward to accepting the new gift card across our full range – home appliances to beds and furniture.”

Other retailers are equally enthusiastic. Ann Doyle of Gasp Boutique in Armagh said: “Independent businesses all employ local people so the Shop ABC Gift Card that encourages people to shop with their local businesses is brilliant. I like the fact that it will be easy for people to spend like a regular gift card but locking spend into the area. Many people pay using their phones now, so the digital version is great, especially for encouraging the younger generation to shop local.”

Why Choose Shop ABC Gift Card?

Wide choice: With over 180 participating businesses, there's something for everybody.

Local booster: Every purchase keeps money cycling within the borough—supporting jobs, shops and high streets.

Flexible formats: Physical cards that swipe at the till, or digital cards added to your Apple Pay or Google Pay wallet.

Pick up convenience: New pick-up points letting you buy or top-up cards in person at local venues.

Residents, local organisations, employers, and community groups, even charities, are encouraged to give the gift of local choice. Whether it’s for birthdays, staff incentives, or festive giving, Shop ABC Gift Cards deliver both convenience and community support.

Visit www.urbanabc.com/giftcard to find out more and to purchase your Shop ABC gift card.