Six hundred new homes were completed in Mid and East Antrim during a recent 15-month period, according to a new report.

The annual Housing Land Availability Report has been published for the period between July 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022.

It states that just over one third of the new dwellings in the borough were constructed in Carrickfergus, 26 per cent in Ballymena, six per cent in Larne and 32 per cent in small towns and villages.

The Housing Monitor estimates there is sufficient land for 7,328 new homes across the borough on sites zoned for housing.

Housing under construction (stock image).

It reports there is “significant housing capacity” remaining in Carrickfergus, Larne and Ballymena.

In Carrickfergus, there is land to accommodate 2,100 new homes, in Larne, 1,900 and 2,000 in Ballymena.

This year, there have been 212 new homes completed in Carrick; 158 in Ballymena; 38, Larne; 50, Greenisland; 22, Ahoghill; 16, Broughshane; 15, Cullybackey and one in Whitehead.

Very Limited

Last year’s Housing Land Availability Report revealed capacity for 8,868 new homes in the borough although it is “very limited” in Whitehead.

During 2021, there were 112 constructed in Carrick; 125, Ballymena; 43, Larne; none in Ahoghill; three in Broughshane; 12, Cullybackey; 16, Greenisland and none in Whitehead.

This year, 13 were built in Ballycarry; two in Ballystrudder, Islandmagee; three in Cargan; 26 in Carnlough; 13, Glynn; eight, Kells/Connor; 23 in Portglenone and none in Ballygally; Clough; Glenarm or Martinstown.

Just seven were built during the past two years in Mullaghboy, Islandmagee, one of the borough’s 11 “small settlements”. The Housing Monitor is carried out in all settlements in the borough annually.

The aims are to inform the Local Development Plan with regard to the allocation of land for housing and potential for further housing development and to monitor housing development with regard to the Regional Development Strategy.