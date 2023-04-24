Register
Sinn Fein announce candidates for Ballymoney electoral areas for upcoming council election

Sinn Féin have officially nominated their Ballymoney and Glens District Electoral Area council election candidates.

By Una Culkin
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST

The party is standing current Councillor's Ciarán McQuillan and Leanne Peacock in the Ballymoney DEA which takes in Rasharkin, Dunloy, Cloughmills and Ballymoney town.

In the Glens DEA, Councillors Cara McShane and Oliver McMullan will be joined on the ballot paper with Loughgiel's Maighréad Watson.

North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan said: "We have an excellent team of candidates running across the council area and are hopeful that the electorate will support them all.

"It is an opportunity for the electorate to send a clear signal. Sinn Féin want to deliver first class council services, to help people with the cost of living and begin to fix the health service.

"We will not be taking the electorate for granted but we have excellent candidates who can build on our record of hard work and delivery for the ratepayers right across Causeway Coast and Glens council."

