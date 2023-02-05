A planning application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for Slemish College’s new £27m school building in Ballymena.

The application has been made for land at Ballee Road West in the town.

The school is currently located at Larne Road where it opened in September 1996 with its first intake of 84 pupils in response to parental demand for an integrated college in the Ballymena area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on the development proposal, principal Michael Bennett said: “We are really thrilled at the prospect of our long-awaited new school. We believe the new buildings and facilities represent great news for both Slemish College students and the wider community.

An impression of part of the new Slemish College campus.

“Since our foundation in 1996, we have grown from a school of 80 students in just two mobile classroom blocks, still in use today, to today’s thriving learning community of 979 students.

“Throughout those 26 years, the students of Slemish College have been educated in a growing collection of temporary classrooms, many of which are long beyond their expected period of use.

“The College has had very limited indoor sporting facilities and every usable space has been employed. The temporary buildings that make up Slemish College have been consistently expensive to heat and maintain.

“The new campus will be a wonderful investment in the young people of Ballymena and beyond who will come to Slemish College both now and in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Slemish is a popular learning community that is religiously balanced and diverse. It is a school that offers both grammar and all-ability education and is one that continues to be over-subscribed, serving all of Ballymena and Mid Antrim.”