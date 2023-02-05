The application has been made for land at Ballee Road West in the town.
The school is currently located at Larne Road where it opened in September 1996 with its first intake of 84 pupils in response to parental demand for an integrated college in the Ballymena area.
Commenting on the development proposal, principal Michael Bennett said: “We are really thrilled at the prospect of our long-awaited new school. We believe the new buildings and facilities represent great news for both Slemish College students and the wider community.
“Since our foundation in 1996, we have grown from a school of 80 students in just two mobile classroom blocks, still in use today, to today’s thriving learning community of 979 students.
“Throughout those 26 years, the students of Slemish College have been educated in a growing collection of temporary classrooms, many of which are long beyond their expected period of use.
“The College has had very limited indoor sporting facilities and every usable space has been employed. The temporary buildings that make up Slemish College have been consistently expensive to heat and maintain.
“The new campus will be a wonderful investment in the young people of Ballymena and beyond who will come to Slemish College both now and in the future.
“Slemish is a popular learning community that is religiously balanced and diverse. It is a school that offers both grammar and all-ability education and is one that continues to be over-subscribed, serving all of Ballymena and Mid Antrim.”
It is estimated that the new-build will be completed in between three and five years. The existing site will revert to the ownership of the Department of Education.