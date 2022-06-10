Small Settlements Grant final information workshop

The Scheme will support capital works on derelict or vacant commercial properties in the following small settlements: Armoy, Ballykelly, Bushmills, Castlerock, Cloughmills, Cushendall, Dungiven, Dunloy, Garvagh, Greysteel, Kilrea and Rasharkin.

Prospective applicants should note that eligible properties must have been vacant since at least March 1, 2021. The scheme will provide funding at 75% of total works costs up to a maximum grant of £50,000. Only one application per property will be considered and an applicant may only apply for funding for one property/address in a settlement.

The final online workshop will take place on Wednesday, June 15 at 7pm which will Explain the application process; Provide an overview of the application form; Provide a checklist of what information is to be submitted with an application; Explain the assessment process and inform on applicant responsibilities if successfully awarded funding; Answer any questions potential applicants have. The workshop is not mandatory, but attendance is recommended.