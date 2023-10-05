Register
Special award for public service for Ballymena former Mayor

Congratulations to Tommy Nicholl MBE who was recently presented with a special tribute to mark 40 years serving as a councillor in the Bannside area of Mid and East Antrim.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
Tommy Nicholl MBE receives the APSE Lifetime Achievement Special Recognition Award 2023. Credit Association for Public Service ExcellenceTommy Nicholl MBE receives the APSE Lifetime Achievement Special Recognition Award 2023. Credit Association for Public Service Excellence
First elected in May 1981, Alderman Nicholl served as Mayor for two terms, during 2000/01 and 2005/06. He was elected as the National Chair of the Association of Public Service Excellence for 2022-2023.

At an award ceremony in Titanic Belfast recently he was also awarded the APSE Lifetime Achievement Special Recognition Award 2023.