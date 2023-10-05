Special award for public service for Ballymena former Mayor
Congratulations to Tommy Nicholl MBE who was recently presented with a special tribute to mark 40 years serving as a councillor in the Bannside area of Mid and East Antrim.
First elected in May 1981, Alderman Nicholl served as Mayor for two terms, during 2000/01 and 2005/06. He was elected as the National Chair of the Association of Public Service Excellence for 2022-2023.
At an award ceremony in Titanic Belfast recently he was also awarded the APSE Lifetime Achievement Special Recognition Award 2023.