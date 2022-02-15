Speed limit changes planned for Cookstown roads and the A6

The proposals, made by the Department for Infrastructure’s Roads teams, will see a de-restriction order introduced on the A6 and a 40 mph speed limit introduced at the Dungannon Road roundabout, Cookstown.

With regards to the de-restriction order for the A6, it is proposed four sections of the road where street lighting has been installed, are de-restricted. These are in the vicinity of sections of the Bellshill Road and Annaghmore Link Road, a section of the Hillhead Road, a section of Deerpark Road and a section of B182 adjacent to Creagh Roundabout.

DfI Roads has also proposed a 40 mph speed limit is introduced at the Dungannon Road roundabout to extend to the Sandholes Roundabout, Dungannon Road, Tullywiggan Road, Grange Road and Ardcumber Road, Cookstown.

The A6 dual-carriageway.

In both cases, the committee was told the PSNI has been informed and has no objections to the proposals.

Councillor Ian Milne asked what was being de-restricted on the A6 and was told it was the speed limits at the various junctions.