Speed limit changes planned for Cookstown roads and the A6

The proposals, made by the Department for Infrastructure’s Roads teams, will see a de-restriction order introduced on the A6 and a 40 mph speed limit introduced at the Dungannon Road roundabout, Cookstown.
With regards to the de-restriction order for the A6, it is proposed four sections of the road where street lighting has been installed, are de-restricted. These are in the vicinity of sections of the Bellshill Road and Annaghmore Link Road, a section of the Hillhead Road, a section of Deerpark Road and a section of B182 adjacent to Creagh Roundabout.
DfI Roads has also proposed a 40 mph speed limit is introduced at the Dungannon Road roundabout to extend to the Sandholes Roundabout, Dungannon Road, Tullywiggan Road, Grange Road and Ardcumber Road, Cookstown.
In both cases, the committee was told the PSNI has been informed and has no objections to the proposals.
Councillor Ian Milne asked what was being de-restricted on the A6 and was told it was the speed limits at the various junctions.
A proposal to endorse both proposal as submitted by DfI Roads was put forward by Councillor Ian Milne and it was seconded by Councillor Trevor Wilson with the committee voicing its approval for the proposal.