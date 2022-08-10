Step forward for Dundonald Ice Bowl

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pre-planning application notice was brought before Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council at committee level on Monday.

The early stage notice is required ahead of any major planning proposals.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has listed amendments to the car parking and landscaping layout for the entire development on the almost 14-hectare location to be attached to the previously approved plans at Dundonald.

The Ice Bowl has already received a £12m investment earlier this year from the UK ‘Leveling Up Fund’.

The massive makeover of the Co Down leisure centre is estimated to reach a higher end of £50m for the complete re-development project.

The post-Covid Westminster money will transform the iconic Dundonald venue with approval already given to demolish part of the visitor attraction to make way for the new look entertainment centre.

The plans will see the creation of an Olympic size ice rink, ten pin bowling facility, children’s soft play area and a primary healthcare facility.

There is now due to be an open house public drop-in session at the Dundonald Ice Bowl on Tuesday, August 16 from 12noon to 7pm.

Consultation material will also be on display at the venue as well as Dundonald library from August 17 to September 28 and online on the Ice Bowl’s website.