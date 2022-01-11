Sugden reiterates support for Portrush skatepark

Ms Sugden said it would be an “investment in youth” at a time when youth services were underfunded and under-resourced.

A proposal to lease land at Metropole Park for such a facility will be considered by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Leisure and Development Committee on Tuesday (January 18).

“There has been a large community of skateboard, rollerblade, scooter and BMX users in the town for decades,” Ms Sugden said.

“Different areas around the town have been used by them over the years, but this is not ideal and can create safety issues both for them and other members of the public.

“Having a dedicated space for these urban sports would enable them to thrive and create a hub where people of all ages can engage in these sports.

“Young people are often scrutinised when they gather in groups in town centres. Providing a relevant focus for young people in the town would demonstrate our commitment to supporting their interests.