‘Support growing for Alliance’ as the party announces its Mid Ulster candidates

The Alliance Party has announced Chris Hillcox as its first ever candidate to stand for election in Cookstown.

During a recent visit to the town Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry MP went out on the campaign trail with Chris.

Stephen Farry said: “This is an important step for us putting forward a candidate in Cookstown. Right across Mid Ulster, support has been growing for Alliance and it’s time people had the opportunity to vote for a united community. I am pleased that across the council area we have four great candidates, with Chris in Cookstown, Claire Hackett in Dungannon, Padraic Farrell in Magherafelt and Caleb Ross in Moyola.”

Chris Hillcox said: “It is a real privilege for me to be selected as the Alliance candidate for Cookstown. While I grew up in England, I am proud to call Cookstown home and I am committed to making it a better place for everyone. Through the work my father did, managing the biggest urban park in Europe, I learned from an early age the importance of involving the community, particularly when it comes to environmental projects.

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry with Chris Hillcox (Cookstown) and Padraic Farrell (Magherafelt) on the campaign trail in Cookstown.

“I believe we all have a responsibility to improve our environment, and I have recently started a campaign to stop Mid Ulster District Council from using Glyphosate based weedkillers, which harm local bee populations. I have also been working with local residents groups on problems such as potholes and dog fouling. If elected to council, I will give residents a voice to raise the issues that affect their day to day lives.”

Chris is a former primary school teacher and currently works for the Education Authority. A keen environmentalist, he manages a piece of woodland in Clogher Valley through a community association he set up. He has also been a volunteer with the Samaritans.