A structural survey is required to “determine the extent of work required for the longevity of the pier”, a report to the council’s Direct Services Committee says.

Officers are consulting with sailors and other harbour users about designating specific zones for powered and motor free vessels.

Previously, boat owners were forbidden from tethering vessels to the pier in a bid to reduce further movement which had been monitored ahead of £5,000 repointing work last year.

King William Pier.

The location is where King William III landed and where a Royal Landing re-enactment takes place annually.

Meanwhile, the council has reported that health and safety repairs were completed in August at Ballylumford Harbour, in Islandmagee to preserve the harbour defence walls and footpath areas.

Advertisement

A meeting has been held with Islandmagee Boat Club to discuss berths in the harbour.