“Thank you Ma’am and may God continue to bless you” – McCandless

Sunday, February 6, marks 70 years since Her Majesty officially took the throne in 1952 to begin her service to the nation aged just 27.

To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, a programme of events and initiatives will take place throughout 2022, culminating in a four-day UK bank holiday weekend from June 2-5.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking ahead of this weekend, Councillor William McCandless said: “We have been waiting expectantly for it over these past few years and on Sunday, February 6, 2022, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II starts to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

“This is unprecedented. Her Majesty is the only British monarch to have served her people for 70 years. Seventy years on the throne as Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth countries.

“Her Majesty’s leadership qualities have been exemplary and the following attributes have made her a role model and a worthy monarch – vision, she leads by example, conscientious, committed, curious, respectful and embracing change.

“Even in her darkest hours Her Majesty has always acted with integrity and fortitude.