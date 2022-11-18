A Mid Ulster wedding venue has submitted a planning application seeking permission to construct a new ceremony room and associated gazebo area.

Lodged by agent CD Consulting on behalf of applicant, The Old Rectory, permission is sought to erect the ceremony room and gazebo area at lands approximately 45m south of Old Rectory, 38 Trewmount Road in the village of Killyman.

The Old Rectory is described on its website as a “lovingly restored and refurbished” 18th century estate which offers “a truly one of a kind venue” for weddings.

According to the application form, the 0.05 hectare site is currently used as a garden area to the rear of Old Rectory and this development will see an additional 159.65m sq of floorspace added to the site.

The development is not anticipated to increase the number of people or vehicles attending the site on a daily basis and the proposal does not involve changes to the site’s access to the public road.

Water will be supplied to the site via the mains network with surface water disposed of by drainage infrastructure and foul sewage via a septic tank.

A supporting document submitted with the application notes The Old Rectory has become a popular wedding venue destination and states “the applicant is seeking permission to provide a ceremony room for the facility”.

“The proposed development includes a ‘palm house’ type facility with glazed walls and an open plan interior. Planning permission is also sought for an associated gazebo garden feature located to the front of the proposed new ceremony room.”

A site map and illustration of the location of the proposed new ceremony room and gazebo.

It is also noted the proposed development “does not incorporate a major expansion and that the siting of the proposal to the rear of the existing buildings is considered a clear attempt/measure to aid the integration of the proposed development”.

The supporting document concludes by stating “it is considered the proposed development is compliant with the applicable policy consideration for this type of development”.

