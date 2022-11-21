Electric vehicle (EV) fast charge stations are to be installed at three locations in Mid and East Antrim by the end of 2023.

They are to be sited at Larne Leisure Centre, The Amphitheatre, Carrickfergus and Ecos Centre, Ballymena, according to a report presented to the council’s Direct Services Committee.

Rapid EV chargers can achieve an 80 per cent charge in 20 minutes.

Mid and East Antrim is part of a “Faster” Project Consortium to provide a “necklace” of 73 Rapid EV charge points from western Scotland, across Northern Ireland and six border counties in Ireland.

In addition, Mid and East Antrim is a member of the Northern Ireland EV Consortium Working Group which has a membership of local authorities, Department for Infrastructure, Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Sustainable NI to deliver the on-street residential charge point scheme (ORCS) to provide electric vehicle charge points for householders who have no access to charging. Councillors were informed this project is “moving to the tendering stage” for an operator to install and maintain 120 charge points. Revenue models will be agreed by the councils involved.

“These will include a landlord model where councils would receive a guaranteed return annually for rental of car parking spaces and a model where council would receive a percentage of profit or an amount of the tariff,” the report said.

Operational and electricity costs will be met by the charge point operators. The charge point operator can bid for one or all of the models. There will be no revenue from the Faster initiative.

Approved Locations

The approved charge point locations for this scheme in MEA include: Larne Leisure Centre; Riverdale Car Park; Greeland Community Centre; Cairngorm Drive, Craigyhil, in Larne; The Amphitheatre; Castle Car Park; Bridewell Drive, Carrickfergus; Castleview Road, Whitehead; Waveney Road adjacent to the household recycling centre, Ballymena; The Showgrounds, Ballymena; Broughshane Community Centre and Kells and Connor Community Centre.

Coast Road Alliance Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna noted there was none to be installed in the coastal area outside Larne.

She was informed by a council officer: "There is a second round of funding coming which will open up more opportunity.”

Deputy Mayor, Braid DUP Councillor Beth Adger MBE remarked: “If they fixed the ones they have in place rather than putting in new ones.”

Knockagh Ulster Unionist Cllr Andrew Wilson noted: “There are none in Greenisland. Greenisland is the fourth largest area in the borough by population.”