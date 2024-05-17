Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has identified three locations which could be turned into allotments, in light of very strong support for such provision from local residents, however no money is currently available to deliver the exciting project.

The three sites identified by the council are Woodlands Park in Gilford, Wells Quarry in Craigavon, and behind the polytunnels at the Palace Demesne in Armagh.

Anticipated capital costs, as assessed by Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Estates & Asset Management team following discussions with other NI local authorities, are high – £261,190.

Operational costs are significant as well – £156,836. Both costs add up to just over £418,000, and the money simply isn’t there in the current budget.

Picture: David Hughes on Unsplash

Addressing Environmental Services Committee members on May 7, Head of Sustainability and Parks, Barry Patience told them that they would have to wait until funding can be sourced: “We’ve had a number of reports about the allotments, and different ways of encouraging people to grow food and understand the importance of growing food and eating healthily.

“Nine or 10 months ago, members had asked that we would come back with some specific information about costs that would be associated with establishing allotments and running them.

“We have used our own figures. We’ve also talked to other colleagues in other councils who have the allotments. There is no budget for this, either for the establishment or for the running.

“The other thing that I would draw members’ attention to is the other programmes that the council are working on across the borough in relation to encouraging people to grow their own food to reduce their carbon footprint, etc.

The proposed allotment site at Wells Quarry in Craigavon. Credit: ABC Council

“It is a substantial piece of work and there is also the project down at Bushcraft [Centre] in Oxford Island.

“That’s a great project. I know a number of you were at the launch of that a number of weeks ago, and that is being used as a hub to drive out the education to other parts of the borough.

“The report before you this evening is basically saying that we go back in 12 months and we look at this again.

“The team down in Oxford Island will be looking at other funding resources to see about a different model for perhaps delivering the same sorts of things that traditionally an allotment would have delivered.”

Councillor Jessica Johnston. Picture: ABC Borough Council

Pointing out that 76% of residents surveyed in 2022 had expressed a strong interest in getting their own allotment space, Councillor Jessica Johnston (Alliance, Lagan River DEA) commented: “I’m glad to see this is still on the agenda. After speaking with officers earlier I’m a bit more reassured, because I don’t think we can ignore the demand [for allotments].

“I’m sure we’ll look at different funding and grant streams because those costs are very high, and our budgets aren’t going to sustain that for long if we were to go down that route, so hopefully in 12 months’ time we’ll have something, maybe a hybrid approach that will combine food, health, wellbeing and climate as well.”

Councillor Tim McClelland (DUP, Lagan River DEA) was anxious to ensure that private commercial operations are not undermined through the provision of Council allotments: “I think fundamentally this whole thing is a good news story, and I would certainly encourage it.

“I would perhaps bring a note of caution. At the moment we have a couple of organisations or families that have gone out on their own in terms of setting up what are very successful businesses, and I think that we always need to be careful that we are not putting those private-sector operations who are very successful at a disadvantage, because I think there’s room for everybody in this.”

Alderman Gordon Kennedy (UUP, Cusher DEA) felt that delaying the scheme by another 12 months was possibly excessive: “The locations of these three [allotments] – if it does come to pass – will not be rural based, just a bit more centred for people in towns, whereas the private ones are more out of it a wee bit.

“But I think the 12 months is maybe a wee bit long, because if you’re in the allotment you want to try to get planting in early spring, so if you’re [waiting] 12 months you’re going to miss next year as well.

“I think that the 12 months is maybe a wee bit long.”

The senior council officer replied: “I think that the 12 months is sort of a maximum we would come back to yourselves. If in four months we were getting funding or if it was going in a different direction, then we would bring it straight back to members.

“If there’s something positive that we need your agreement for, then we come back to you as and when needed.”

Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath (DUP, Portadown DEA) was keen to acknowledge the contribution of Killicomaine residents: “Allotment sites are fantastic in our communities.

“As I look at the wee list it would be remiss of me not to mention that there’s an excellent scheme in Killicomaine as well [run by] the Killicomaine Residents’ Group.

“I just want to make sure that there’s a wee bit of recognition for that group and the fantastic work that they do in there as well.

“But on a general point these allotment schemes are fantastic for the community, and hopefully maybe in the days ahead we can look at further advancement.”

Councillor Joy Ferguson (Alliance, Banbridge DEA) urged Mr Patience and his department to take a close look at the suggested Gilford location, as it could be prone to flooding: “I think my preference would be to empower the community with these as well, and I certainly agree with all the comments that were said.

“Just a minor comment, if it did go ahead at the site that was suggested [in Gilford], to check for a flood risk within that site because I’m fairly sure that field flooded the last time the rain was here.”

Committee chair, Councillor Keith Haughian (Sinn Féin, Lurgan DEA) remarked: “It’s the sort of local knowledge that keeps us right as we progress with the allotments.”