Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Statistics showing a decrease in the number of people using Mid and East Antrim’s three towns over a month-long period reflect a “challenging” situation, councillors have been told.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s latest Environment and Economy Committee meeting received an update on town centre footfall.

Statistics showed footfall decreased in each of the borough’s three towns during February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of visitors to Larne saw the biggest drop by 10.4 per cent compared to February 2024. In Carrickfergus, the decrease was 5.3 per cent and Ballymena, 4.2 per cent. By comparison, the Northern Ireland average increased by 0.2 per cent for the same period.

Carrickfergus town centre. Picture: Google

Councillors were also informed that the second artisan market in Carrickfergus this year took place in March in the town hall with footfall reported to be “steady”.

They also learned a TikTok masterclass was held for Mid and East Antrim businesses, with 30 participants attending an online session.

Knockagh Ulster Unionist representative, Alderman Andrew Wilson, described TikTok, a social media video platform, as “a critical medium for businesses and retailers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larne town centre. Picture: Google

Meanwhile, 77 businesses have been successful in attracting funding for shop front improvements. Of the 25 which have completed the project, 14 claims have been received and 10 have been paid, to date.

Surveys of businesses and shoppers are to be carried out in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena further to projects funded by Department for Communities (DfC). As part of the DfC Revitalise Fund, marketing campaigns are taking place to promote hospitality and retail in Mid and East Antrim’s town centres.

The council is also reportedly considering making a funding application to DfC for CCTV in the borough’s three towns.