TikTok training for traders amid decrease in footfall in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena town centres

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 13:23 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 13:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Statistics showing a decrease in the number of people using Mid and East Antrim’s three towns over a month-long period reflect a “challenging” situation, councillors have been told.

The council’s latest Environment and Economy Committee meeting received an update on town centre footfall.

Statistics showed footfall decreased in each of the borough’s three towns during February.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The number of visitors to Larne saw the biggest drop by 10.4 per cent compared to February 2024. In Carrickfergus, the decrease was 5.3 per cent and Ballymena, 4.2 per cent. By comparison, the Northern Ireland average increased by 0.2 per cent for the same period.

Carrickfergus town centre. Picture: GoogleCarrickfergus town centre. Picture: Google
Carrickfergus town centre. Picture: Google

Councillors were also informed that the second artisan market in Carrickfergus this year took place in March in the town hall with footfall reported to be “steady”.

They also learned a TikTok masterclass was held for Mid and East Antrim businesses, with 30 participants attending an online session.

Knockagh Ulster Unionist representative, Alderman Andrew Wilson, described TikTok, a social media video platform, as “a critical medium for businesses and retailers”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Ballymena electrical contractor FCS Services reveals five-year plan to double in...
Larne town centre. Picture: GoogleLarne town centre. Picture: Google
Larne town centre. Picture: Google

Meanwhile, 77 businesses have been successful in attracting funding for shop front improvements. Of the 25 which have completed the project, 14 claims have been received and 10 have been paid, to date.

Surveys of businesses and shoppers are to be carried out in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena further to projects funded by Department for Communities (DfC). As part of the DfC Revitalise Fund, marketing campaigns are taking place to promote hospitality and retail in Mid and East Antrim’s town centres.

The council is also reportedly considering making a funding application to DfC for CCTV in the borough’s three towns.

Related topics:CarrickfergusTikTokAndrew WilsonLarneBallymenaCouncillorsStatistics

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice