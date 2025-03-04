Consultation is underway with trade unions as Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council seeks to make savings by reducing opening hours at household recycling centres.

Councillors were informed of the early discussions as Sinn Fein challenged the plan and asked for a breakdown of staff savings costs.

The council has ratified a decision to reduce the opening hours of its five household recycling centres in a bid to cut costs saying it would result in a saving of £30,000 on staffing costs and £40,000 from waste reduction.

Currently, the borough’s recycling centres are open Monday to Saturday, from 9am until 8pm, with Bruslee in Newtownabbey, operating on Sundays, from 9am until 5pm and Newpark, Antrim, from noon until 5pm. The centres only accept waste from residents in the borough.

O’Neill Road recycling centre. Pic: Google Maps

The plan is to reduce opening hours to operate from 10am until 6pm, Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, Bruslee and Newpark will be available from noon until 5pm.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Operations Committee, at Antrim Civic Centre, on Monday evening, Airport Sinn Fein Councillor Annemarie Logue asked for a breakdown in potential £30k staff savings.

She went on to say it was “shame” to decrease opening hours with the return of brighter nights. She also reported an increase in fly-tipping in the Crumlin area.

“I am keen to see how we are going to save £30k and keen to hear feedback from the unions in consultation with staff,” said Cllr Logue.

Michael Laverty, director of sustainability, said: “We have had a number of informal meetings. We were aware they would be reading it in the local Press.”

He went on to say that last week, there was an official meeting with the trade unions to outline plans. “That consultation has started. They have asked for details of shift patterns,” he added.

He indicated an expected reduction in overtime costs and potential £40k saving further to less waste coming to the five recycling centres to be processed. He pointed out that fly-tipping “would not be envisaged”.

“Just because a recycling centre is not open, it does not cover anyone for fly-tipping material and we will carry out enforcement as and when appropriate,” he stated.

He continued that any change in opening hours is not likely to take place in April as planned but will be “later in the year”.

“We are just working through that process with the trade unions to make sure staff are fully consulted on the changes,” he stated.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter