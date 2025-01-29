Transparency concerns could start cameras rolling in council chambers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cameras could be set to roll again in Lagan Valley Island with a motion calling for transparency at the local authority headquarters.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) pulled the plug on live streaming of its committees in October 2022, citing running costs of £6,455 per year. However, concerns over public trust in council decision making could bring the chamber back into focus on screen.

Lisburn North Councillor Gary Hynds spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) in advance of his council motion.

He said: “One of my main priorities since being elected is the subject of transparency. This month I am bringing a motion to full council to ensure maximum transparency for the ratepayers of Lisburn.

Lisburn North councillor Gary Hynds calls for the council to live stream all meetings. Pic credit LDRS

“Buildings like those behind me (Lagan Valley Island) and myself and officers and other councillors should be accountable to the public and must be open and transparent in all decisions that we are making.

“Keeping the public informed, that is key to trust in the democratic process.

“So, I am delighted to bring this motion and I really hope and trust all councillors will support it.”

At this time only full council meetings of LCCC are streamed live online. Media and members of the public are frequently requested to leave council chambers as councillors vote to move a meeting into a confidential session.

The reasoning to close the doors to the public is read out as being “due to containing information relating to the financial or business affairs of any particular person (including the council holding that information).”

Previous concerns over secrecy has seen officers request the LDRS and members of the public to remove their coats from LCCC chambers amid fears confidential matters could be recorded with a hidden device.

Mr Hynds added: “I am requesting that officers investigate and cost options to allow full council and committee meetings to be live streamed as standard, with recordings then published online within an appropriate timeframe for the public to remain informed at the time of discussions and decisions.

“I also believe that councillors must have the ability to seek clarity and challenge council officers to ensure that exemptions are minimised and are not overused and that the overall public interest is maintained.”