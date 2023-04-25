Tributes are paid to Mid Ulster councillors who are not seeking re-election

Mid Ulster District Council has paid tribute to a number of elected representatives who will not be standing in next month’s election.

At a meeting of the local authority on Thursday, April 20, Sinn Fein group leader, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan paid tribute to Councillors Kim Ashton, Walter Cuddy, Niamh Doris, Catherine Elattar, Joe O’Neil and Phelim Gildernew who have all decided to step back from local politics.

“On behalf of my party I want to express my great thanks to Joe O’Neill, Niamh Doris, Phelim Gildernew and Catherine Elattar, who we know at this point won’t be joining us again in the new term,” said Cllr Mallaghan.

“I also want to wish Walter Cuddy and Kim Ashton, all the best in the next adventure they go on.”

Local council elections are due to take place in Northern Ireland on May 18. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker

DUP group leader, Councillor Paul McLean also offered those councillors who have decided to step back all the best for the future.

“Everybody knows our position, there are many things that have been put forward by individuals that we have not agreed with but I think that is the strength of the debating chamber,” he said.

“I think it is fair to say that on many occasions while debates were heated, there was always a reasonable amount of respect held and I want to wish them well.

“It would be remiss of me not to mention our own party member Cllr Kim Ashton, who we always relied on heavily with regards to the financial analysis, especially in terms of rate setting.

Councillors Catherine Elattar, Niamh Doris and Kim Ashton are not standing for re-election.

“Although she might be retired I think I will be calling for her services when it comes to that again.”

SDLP group leader, Councillor Malachy Quinn paid special tribute to his fellow Torrent councillors Niamh Doris and Joe O’Neill.

“It is no lie, we have not seen eye to eye all the time but for the work they have done in Torrent and will probably continue to do, they deserve great praise,” he said.

“To Kim and Walter as well, I just want to say your contribution to this chamber has been massive over the last nine years, you will be missed. I wish you all the best for the future.”

Councillors Walter Cuddy, Joe O’Neill and Phelim Gildernew are not seeking re-election.

UUP group leader, Councillor Mark Glasgow wished all those stepping back “all the very best” before Cllr Ashton thanked the chamber for the kinds words and paid tribute to her family and the people of Dungannon.

“I want to thank the people of Dungannon who have trusted me with the seat over the past 12 years. The support I have received has been second to none and I sincerely thank them for welcoming me into their homes and community,” she said.

“Throughout my political career I have held many roles from chair of Council, chair of committees, chair of the group leader’s forum and even had a go at being a special advisor but I think we will just put that down to a life experience.

“I want to thank the DUP for the opportunities they have provided me at such a young age and I wish them well in the forthcoming elections.

“As everyone knows it is not just councillors who give up their time and I want to thank my husband Rob for putting up with me running the roads every night of the week and weekends.”

She continued: “Finally, but certainly not least, I want to say thanks to the staff of both Dungannon and South Tyrone Borough Council and Mid Ulster District Council for all your help and support over the years.

“Be in no doubt that although I won’t be in elected office I will be hounding you to see what the next big project we can bring to this area is. I also want to wish all the councillors that are ‘retiring’ all the best as they take a well earned rest.

“My message to all of you seeking re-election, or indeed those sitting at home going forward for the first time is, respect each other, show leadership and continue to drive Council forward as one of the leading councils in Northern Ireland.”

Cllr Doris paid tribute to council staff and officers, thanking each and everyone of them for their efforts and praised the wealth and depth of community spirit present in Mid Ulster.

“To the Sinn Fein council team, it has been a lot of laughs with a lot of debates and you all know I will not be going that far,” she said. “To the other party councillors it is worth remembering that we are all more alike than we are different.

“The community groups I have been working with have been fantastic and I really can’t believe the wealth and depth of community spirit we have in Mid Ulster.

“I also want to thank my family, as I am sure you all know what it is like and I have to say they are very happy I am not suffering with ‘candidateitus’ right now so best of luck to all of you in the upcoming election.”

Cllr Gildernew said he would concur with all that had been said so far and paid a special tribute to member support officer Eileen Forde who he credited with looking after him “so well” during his time as Council Chair.

“I also want to thank my wife Geraldine and my family for their support and everything to go with it over the last 22 years. I am sorry to be leaving the Council but excited to go ahead with another phase of life,” he said.

“I also want to thank my colleagues and comrades in Sinn Fein as well as the people across the benches who have been totally ladies and gentlemen from the day and hour I joined Council. We may not have agreed on politics but we agreed on a whole lot of things in life and I respect their views very much and hope to meet them all in the future.”

Council’s Chair, Councillor Cora Corry paid tribute to all those stepping down and told the chamber it had been “lovely” working with them all.

The local authority’s Chief Executive, Adrian McCreesh also paid tribute to those not seeking re-election, telling the chamber his team “truly value the support we get” from councillors.

“What we do is not possible without the support of the members both publicly and more importantly privately,” he said. “The things that are delivered on the ground are best delivered through a joint approach.