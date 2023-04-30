Tributes paid to seven ABC councillors who have decided not to seek re-election

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has paid tribute to the efforts of those councillors who are not seeking re-election for another term.

At the local authority’s monthly meeting on Monday, April 24, the Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield paid tribute to those councillors who have made the decision to leave local politics.

Alongside Aldermen Sydney Anderson, Jim Speers and Kenneth Twyble, Councillors Jackie Donnelly, Thomas Larkham, Brian Pope and Darren McNally have all taken the decision to leave the council at the end of this term.

Thanking each of them for their efforts during their time on the council, the Lord Mayor said he knew they had all tried to make a difference for the areas they represent.

“To each and every one of you, I want to send you my good wishes,” he said.

“I know being a councillor is a very hard job and all the hard work that goes into it can often be unrecognised. I hope you have enjoyed your time on Council, whether you have been here a long time, or a short time, I know each of you will have tried to make a difference to the areas you represent.

“I want to thank-you and wish you and your families well as you progress on after May 18. On behalf of all the members and staff here, could I wish all seven of you well and thank-you all for your service to our council.”

Paying tribute to his party colleague SDLP group leader, Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon said Councillor Thomas Larkham could be “immensely proud” of his four years on the council and wished him all the very best for his future.

“Thomas, joined our team four years ago and has been a tenacious voice for the people of Craigavon,” he said.

“I know he can be immensely proud of his work, in particular with the Save Craigavon City Park and Lakes campaign.

“He is rooted in community development and community politics and I know that whatever he turns his hand to in the future, he will do so with the same grit and determination that he showed in political life.

“I hope to see him back on the benches here again soon but, in the interim, my message is to enjoy every moment with his pride and joy, his daughter Rosie.”

Cllr O’Hanlon also paid tribute to Cllr McNally, describing the Sinn Fein councillor, who has served his community for 15 years, as “quiet and hard working”.

“I also want to pay tribute to Darren McNally, he has been a colleague firstly in Crossmore and latterly in Armagh,” he said.

“We worked together on many issues and projects and I always found him to be decent, straight and rooted in our community.

“He was always quiet and hard working and although we are two representatives chasing the same demographic, we never engaged in political point scoring with one and other.

“We never had a row and always had respect for one and another. I wish he and his family all the very best for the future.”

Sinn Fein group leader, Councillor Liam Mackle thanked both Cllr McNally and Cllr Donnelly for their efforts during their time as elected representatives and also extended his best wishes to the other councillors stepping down.

“When I phoned them [Cllrs Donnelly and McNally] this afternoon they said they didn’t want any fuss,” he said.

“Cllr Jackie Donnelly has only been here one term but she has been a fantastic member of our team while Cllr McNally has had 15 years as a councillor and has been really hard working throughout that time.

“He was my predecessor as party group leader so he was invaluable to me when I took on the role and I would like to thank them both for their efforts and wish them well in the future.

“I would like to wish Cllrs Pope and Larkham all the very best for the future as well.”

Alliance Party group leader, Councillor Peter Lavery, thanked his party colleague, Cllr Brian Pope for his four years of service, describing him as a “fierce advocate for Banbridge, its residents and traders”.

“He has been a very positive voice for Council and has built relationships across all parties,” he said.

“His decision to step down is certainly a loss for our party and I do wish him, his wife and children all the best in the future.