Mr Kyle is the first TUV candidate to be announced for Causeway Coast and Glens Council, with others to follow. The Causeway DEA in which he will stand includes Dervock, Bushmills, Portballintrae, Ballybogey, Portrush and Portstewart.
Allister Kyle lives in Ballybogey, having been raised on a farm in Craigahulliar.
He is well known as an active member in the Loyal Orders and through his business. He is widely involved in the community being District Secretary in the Orange, a Director of Coleraine Football Club and he attends Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church.
Speaking of his candidature, Mr Kyle said he was honoured to be the TUV standard bearer in the area and looked forward to a successful campaign and becoming an active councillor for his native district.