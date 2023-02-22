TUV has announced that local electrical contractor, Allister Kyle, will be its candidate in the Causeway ward in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council election in May.

Mr Kyle is the first TUV candidate to be announced for Causeway Coast and Glens Council, with others to follow. The Causeway DEA in which he will stand includes Dervock, Bushmills, Portballintrae, Ballybogey, Portrush and Portstewart.

Allister Kyle lives in Ballybogey, having been raised on a farm in Craigahulliar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is well known as an active member in the Loyal Orders and through his business. He is widely involved in the community being District Secretary in the Orange, a Director of Coleraine Football Club and he attends Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church.

TUV has announced that local electrical contractor, Allister Kyle, will be its candidate in the Causeway ward in the upcoming Council election