Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is reminding residents of July holiday arrangements.

The bin collection schedule will operate as normal.

The borough’s Civic Centres will be closed on Monday, July 14 and Tuesday, July 15 and will reopen on Wednesday, July 16.

Council theatres will be closed from Saturday, July 12, reopening as normal on Wednesday, July 16.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has provided details of service arrangements for the July holidays. Picture: National World

Antrim Forum, Crumlin Leisure Centre, Sixmile Leisure Centre and Valley Leisure Centre will be closed on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13 and reopen as normal on Monday, July 14.

Allen Park and Ballyearl will open as normal on Saturday, July 12 and & Sunday, July 13.

Craigmore, Crumlin and O’Neill Road recycling centres will be closed on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13, reopening on Monday, July 14 as normal. Newpark and Bruslee will be closed on Saturday, July 12, reopening on Sunday, July 13 as normal.

Clotworthy House and the Gateway will be closed on July 12 only. Pogue’s Entry and Sentry Hill will be closed on both July 12 and 14.