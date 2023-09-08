Twelve new apprentices are set to join Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Apprenticeship Programme

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is welcoming 12 new apprentices into its established apprenticeship programme.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its third year, the Apprenticeship Programme provides opportunities for anyone interested in upskilling or reskilling, changing their career path or trying something new.

The Programme also offers participants the opportunity to work in a diverse, dynamic and multifaceted organisation providing opportunities in Sports and Leisure, Tourism, Marketing, Events, Parks and Amenities, Facilities, Greenkeeping, Horticulture, IT and Communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with SERC, Belfast Met and CAFRE; LCCC is offering Level 2 and Level 3 paid apprenticeships across the organisation so that successful applicants can ‘earn while they learn’ and still complete their qualifications.

Pictured (l – r) front row is Sarah Welsh, Lisa Marie Denton, Andrew Stevenson and Joanne Aveston. Also pictured is Alderman Owen Gawith, Chairman of Corporate Services, Dominic McGeown, HR Project Officer and David Burns, Chief Executive, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council. Pic credit: LCCC

David Burns, Chief Executive of the Council welcomed apprentices on their first day along with Alderman Owen Gawith, Chair of the Council’s Corporate Services Committee and Caroline Magee, Director of Organisation Development and Innovation.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, David Burns said: “Local government is a great place to work and learn and I'm delighted to welcome this year's student group.

"The programme is already making a real difference and helping develop the next generation of talent to work across our service areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Last year we took on six people – but this year we have doubled that number and have recruited 12 enthusiastic individuals.

"The work we do is so important and people rely on us every day to deliver essential services.

"I am excited to see the positive impact our new apprentices can have and I am pleased to support them on their educational journey.”

Alderman Owen Gawith said: “It is really energising to meet with apprentices who are just beginning their professional journeys or making the move from other career paths. They are engaged, eager to learn and on a productive and exciting pathway.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taylor Hill, a former apprentice in the HR department, who was part of the first cohort and has now secured a full-time position at LCCC said: “I would recommend this programme to anyone who wants to build their knowledge base and fast-track their career.