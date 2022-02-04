Under-16s gym ban under review

It follows a report, at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s recent January meeting, of four teens “frog-marched” from the gym at South Lake Leisure Centre.

Councillor Catherine Nelson said she had been contacted by parents whose children were ejected solely because of their age, rather than any suggestion of misbehaviour or health and safety concerns.

“Recently, four teenagers were frogmarched out of the gym, she said, “and it was very embarrassing for them.

South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon

“Again, they were not up to any misbehaviour, or even working out together; they were working out separately and simply put out because of their age.

“I understand that is our policy at the moment but I think it is unfair on 14-15 year- olds, particularly boys, whose mental health really benefits from gym use and who absolutely do not want to go to the gym with their mum, dad, auntie or uncle.

“Many of these people will be in school to 4pm; by the time they get home, fed and back out again, not being able to access the gym in the evenings, without an adult present, is a policy that is flawed...

“Even if we were to say, perhaps, that for three nights a week under 16s could attend the gym later into the evening, I would really appreciate if that could be discussed at the next leisure and community services committee meeting in February.”

Seconding the proposal, Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr, asked that the policy bereviewed across the borough, not just at South Lake, while a likewise supportive Councillor Peter Lavery said he had received similar reports.

“I am not sure if it is something that has been more rigorously enforced in recent weeks or months but certainly this did not seem to be an issue previously,” said Mr Lavery.

“I think it is unfair on young boys, and girls as well, who are missing out on the social element of going to the gym as a result, so I would support having a wider look at this.

“We want as many people using the gym as possible and if young people want to go and use our health and wellbeing facilities I think we should be all for that.”

Not one who frequented gyms very often, he said, Councillor Mark Baxter noted nonetheless that, in South Lake, the borough had “probably the best gym in the whole country” and the council ought to be actively promoting it.

“I assume these teenagers are paying for the service, so I am a wee bit astounded that they are not allowed into the gym unaccompanied,” he added.

Unaware of the policy, Councillor Margaret Tinsley asked why it was in place.

Councillor Darryn Causby could think of no logical reason why such a policy existed.

“I would be keen to understand who made the decision and why it was made,” he said.

“If there is a safeguarding issue in the evening it would be the same, I would imagine, during the day.

“I am a wee bit concerned we are in this position; at times the gym is extremely busy and it is encouraging to see so many people using it and we should be encouraging its use rather than prohibiting it.”