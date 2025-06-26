UUP and DUP clash during council debate on immigration riots

The Ulster Unionists and DUP have clashed during a debate over recent race riots and ‘British culture’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A UUP motion to protect immigrants from civil unrest was approved at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) during a heated debate.

Recent violent acts across Northern Ireland were condemned by all councillors but there was a clash over the wording of the motion, with a DUP amendment to support the right to raise concerns on “illegal immigration” defeated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bringing forward the motion, Cllr Nicholas Trimble said: “This council condemns the recent violence and civil unrest in Ballymena and across parts of Northern Ireland and acknowledges the great efforts and risks taken by the PSNI to restore law and order. This council recognises that a cornerstone of British culture and values is the welcoming and integrating of immigrants into our shared rich heritage. This council has in place up to date contingency planning arrangements to enable swift liaison with the PSNI and other partners in emergency situations within our area and will continue to promote safe communities where people of every background or persuasion can feel safe and will aim to provide assistance where possible to people from any background through our well established community networks.”

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councillors clash over race riot motion. Pic credit: Jessica Black.

The move by the council came in the wake of recent outbreaks of violence across areas of Northern Ireland following a recent report of an alleged sexual assault by two teenage boys in Co Antrim. The defendants have denied the charges.

Councillor Claire Kemp seconded the motion, saying: “What began as an act of solidarity was quickly overshadowed by scenes of violence. It is an uncomfortable truth that these riots were undoubtedly racially motivated. "According to PSNI data between April 2024 and March 2025, there were 1,028 sexual offences reported. Women’s Aid have given us the unthinkable statistic that 25 women have been killed in Northern Ireland since 2020. "None of these tragedies sparked the kind of public unrest we witnessed earlier this month. What happened in Ballymena, Larne and Portadown and elsewhere was broadcast globally, the World is watching us.”Lisburn South DUP Ald, Paul Porter brought forward an amendment. He said: “This council also recognises that freedom of expression and the right to protest are the cornerstone of British democracy, culture and values. "It believes that it is not racist to hold, or voice, concerns in relation to the level of legal or illegal immigration to NI, or indeed the associated impacts for demand on housing, access to basic services, including GPs, dentists and school places. Accordingly, it resolves, in particular, to condemn all wrongdoing, and defend peaceful protest.”

The amendment was not accepted with Cllr Trimble who responded: “What I want to focus on in this motion is that it is condemning violence and the only reason that immigration was mentioned is because it was the dog whistle that was used to incite violence on this occasion. "So, I feel that the amendment would somewhat dilute the message of the motion and I will not agree to accept it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ald Porter responded: “The reason for the amendment was to recognise and reaffirm the problems uncontrolled immigration can have on our schools, housing and health. I condemn those who abused a peaceful protest to do what they have done. “Before any protests I have been warning on what I believe is the massive impact that Mears Housing and the Home Office policy is having in some of our areas of deprivation in Northern Ireland. "I believe there needs to be an inquiry into Mears Housing and Home Office policy and the massive impact it is having on those on the housing waiting lists. As politicians we need to listen to communities that their suffering and their concerns are real.”

Cllr Nicholas Trimble brought forward a motion to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council condemning the recent civil unrest. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

According to Mears’ website, the ‘housing solutions company’ works with the Home Office to provide housing and support to asylum seekers who enter the UK.

Ald Porter has previously raised concerns that Mears has been buying up properties in the Lisburn and Belfast area and that this has had a negative affect on housing availability and rent levels.An amendment by Castlereagh South SF Cllr Ryan Carlin to change the wording from ‘British’ to ‘our culture’ was accepted by the UUP. Cllr Carlin added: “We all believe in the right to peaceful protest. That was not a protest, that’s racism, intimidation and hate and we need to call it for what it is. No one should have to live in fear because of where they are from or what they believe. There can be no tolerance for intolerance. There is no place for hate in our communities, not now, not ever.”

Lisburn North SDLP Cll Pat Catney said: “I can go back to 30 years ago when in Harryville, Ballymena Catholic Mass-goers were attacked simply for going to church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Northern Ireland is a place that is evolving and changing and if we look at the 2021 census there is only 6% of people born outside of the UK or Ireland.“We must never lose sight that people are using scapegoats and blaming all of this on immigrants and that is jot the case. "Tonight I supported SIF (Shared Island Fund) money going to a community in Seymour Hill, a predominantly Loyalist area. I bring it up because it is important. It was 35 years ago, when I lived close to Seymour Hill, I was petrol bombed for no other reason other than I was a Catholic business man and to be fair to the local Protestant community and church and the late Mr Bell (UUP Lisburn Mayor), they were first at my house the next morning. So let’s not make scapegoats, let’s call it for what it is and call a spade a spade.”The DUP amendment was defeated with 23 against and 15 for. The UUP motion was supported with 31 for and seven abstaining.