Vacant Rathfriland shop premises to undergo major facelift

Vacant shop premises at 12 Main Street, Rathfriland, are set to undergo a major facelift.

The premises are set to undergo a major facelift, with plans to reslate the roof, redesign the shop front, and provide new access to the first and second floors of the building.

In approving the planning application, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon planning officers noted that the building has been vacant for at least 16 years – based on Google Street View – and they also took on board that there is no planned change of use for the retail premises.

The planning application was lodged by Architectural Design Services NI, Rathfriland, on behalf of John Murray, Drumarkin Road, Rathfriland.

This vacant shop (yellow façade with grey shop front) is going to be extensively refurbished at 12 Main Street, Rathfriland. Credit: Google

Planners wrote in their report: “The site comprises of a two-storey derelict property at 12 Main Street, Rathfriland, which was last used as a shop.

“The existing aluminium shop front will be replaced with a new black aluminium double-glazed shop front.

“New hardwood and fluted vertical columns with signage board over is also proposed.

“An additional door will be provided on the front elevation to provide access to first and second-floor levels.

An additional door will be provided on the front elevation to provide access to first and second-floor levels of the refurbished vacant building. Credit: ABC planning portal

“New dark slate is proposed for the roof, smooth render cream finish to the walls, black aluminium windows and black PVC cast aluminium rainwater goods.

“The site is within the settlement limit of Rathfriland, and is located within its town centre.

“The building on site is derelict, with no planning history. The existing plans submitted with the application indicate that last use was retail, and the appearance of the front elevation of the building is of a shop. No change of use is proposed in this application.

“The proposal involves the refurbishments and alterations to an existing shop, which in principle are considered acceptable at this town-centre location.”

The planning officers were clearly pleased with the submitted plans when they reviewed them, remarking: “The building has been vacant for at least 16 years (Google Street View) and the bringing back of the building back into use should be encouraged.

“The proposed new shop front will maintain the overall character and respect the built form in the area.”

As part of the plans, all electrical work is to be removed and replaced, in compliance with NIE standards.

Likewise, all existing plumbing work will be removed and replaced to comply with modern standards.

All three floors of the property are set to undergo major renovation work as part of the planned refurbishment scheme.