A working group is to be set up by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to plan commemorations to coincide with the 80th anniversary of VE Day in 2025.

A notice of motion, tabled by Alderman Stephen Moutray and calling for the group to be set up, was widely supported at the December council meeting.

The DUP representative for Lurgan DEA commented: “VE Day, on May 8, 1945, was long awaited for by the nation. While it was a joyous time for many millions, it was a sad time for many more.

“Great sacrifices were made to protect our freedoms at that time. It is fitting and appropriate that we remember what happened and the cost that many incurred from all backgrounds in our society.”

A motion calling for a working group to be set up to plan commemorations to coincide with the 80th anniversary of VE Day was proposed by Alderman Stephen Moutray (left) and seconded by Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath. Pictures: ABC Borough Council

Ald Moutray’s notice of motion read as follows: “That this council establishes a Task and Finish Working Group to plan and prepare to mark the momentous VE Day 80th anniversary on May 8, 2025.

“As a council we recognise the significant sacrifice of millions of allied troops who gave their lives in the cause of freedom, and we commit to ensuring their achievements are recognised in an appropriate way.

“We further propose that Council follow the official VE Day 80 programme as far as practically possible, and that officers would bring a report to the working group with associated costings for consideration.”

Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath (DUP, Portadown DEA) said he was very supportive of the motion: “As a veterans’ champion for this area, I’m delighted to be able to second this motion.

“VE Day is not just cause to look backwards and to celebrate the defeat of tyranny. There’s also a poignant reminder that our way of life and our democracy have been and continue to be secured by the brave and selfless actions of so many.

“I have no doubt that amid the joyous scenes on May 8, 1945, there were mothers, wives, sons and daughters still worried about loved ones serving abroad, and still away from home.

“For others it would have been bittersweet, given the ultimate sacrifice made by many men from this area in almost five years of war.

“Just as those from different backgrounds and different religions came together to participate in the celebrations almost 80 years ago, next year’s programme of events can and will be for everyone in our community.

“I look forward to working with other elected members to develop a programme of events that is fitting of this national milestone.

“It provides opportunities for businesses, households and community organisations to play their part in reflecting on the contribution of those who endured so much, at great cost, to secure the freedoms that we enjoy today.”

Councillor Peter Lavery (Alliance, Lurgan DEA) remarked that renowned historian and broadcaster, the late Dr Éamon Phoenix had produced a wealth of historical material on VE Day to coincide with its 75th anniversary.

“I remember there was a working group for the 75th anniversary, and we attended a workshop involving the late Dr Éamon Phoenix,” he said. “He produced a number of materials at that time and he had a way of communicating with such detail and clarity and breadth.

“I think all who attended that working group were pretty impressed, as well as the literature and things that Dr Phoenix produced at that time. I think he may have involved some local schools as well, and I think it would be appropriate potentially for a lot of materials to get maybe a further showing as part of the whole working group process, because he did produce top-quality stuff for all the community, and as a tribute to the man himself who was one of the pre-eminent local historians this area has ever produced.”

Alderman Glenn Barr (UUP, Banbridge DEA) said he was keen for the commemorations to include a strong local angle.

“The anniversary, next May, is a unique opportunity for us all to reflect on and commemorate the extraordinary sacrifices that were made during the Second World War.

“This historic occasion allows us to pay tribute not only to those who served on the front line, but those who played vital roles and pivotal roles at home in the war effort. It marked the end of unparallel hardship, loss and resilience. I can remember a story my granny told me of going up to the hill in Seapatrick and watching the Luftwaffe bombing the heart out of Belfast.

“It is our duty to ensure that these contributions are remembered and that the lessons of the Second World War are passed on to the future generations. I do believe that if we engage with World War II veterans, their families and local communities, we can create events that are meaningful and respectful, and I urge the council to support the motion.

“Regarding the Task and Finish Working Group, will the remit of this only include the official VE programme, or will it be more encompassing?" Ald Barr asked. “Because we have teachers here who could also feed into it, we have factory workers, we have women on the Home Front, we have Land Army volunteers, local defence teams. They all also should be included within it.”

Ald Moutray said the working group would be flexible: “Whenever the working group is first called together, I hope that we won’t be prescriptive [and that we’ll be] able to sit down and work out an agenda and take it from there, but we want something that will work for everyone in our society, whether it’s nationally or on the ground locally, those that have memories of the occasion or whatever, but happy to incorporate that.”

Ald Barr indicated that he was happy with Ald Moutray’s response: “We have so much more to be able to say, to be able to do, with all the wee local stories that need to come out. I’m glad that can be incorporated within the working group rather than being restrictive.”