Visitor Guide out now

This free publication features information about discovery points, trails and tours along with inspiration about Taste Causeway, Game of Thrones, the Économusee network and a round-up of the best places for a game of golf.

Copies of the guide are available locally in the area’s Visitor Information Centres and they will also be used further afield to promote the destination to national and international visitors across Ireland, overseas and at trade and Consumer Shows worldwide.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, recently helped to launch the new publication at Benone.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured at Benone with Destination Manager Kerrie McGonigle for the launch of the latest Causeway Coast and Glens Visitor Guide which is available now

Speaking afterwards he said: “We are fortunate to live and work in this beautiful area, where we have such iconic scenery, history and culture on our doorstep. This new Visitor Guide brings together so many of our assets and attractions which make Causeway Coast and Glens so special – and we want to share that and encourage others to come here to experience this for themselves.

“Visitors can use the Guide to plan and inspire their time here and its engaging content will encourage them to stay longer and explore all parts of the Borough which will bring greater benefits to the wider local economy.”

Whether it’s learning about a new heritage trail or walking route, reconnecting with nature in the Borough’s four Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty the Guide or finding out what our coastline, countryside, towns, villages and rural areas have to offer, the guide has everything visitors need to make the most of their stay.

This year, new elements include street art murals across the Borough, the Picture This rural trail and stunning viewpoints at Magheracross outside Portrush and Portaneevy near Ballintoy.