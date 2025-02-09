Waringstown replacement dwellings plans linked to heritage project including Holden’s House restoration

Outline planning permission has been granted for the construction of up to four replacement dwellings in Waringstown on a site which includes a derelict 17th century flax mill.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outline planning application for 3 Valley Lane - including Holden’s House – was lodged by Manor Architects, Moneymore, on behalf of Michael Harnett, Waring House, Banbridge Road, Waringstown.

ABC council planning officers note in their report the applicant’s current focus is on the replacement dwellings as Holden’s House is in a major state of disrepair

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The application is seeking outline approval for up to four dwellings, to replace four of the dwellings which originally formed Holden’s House,” the report states.

Holden's House is a 17th century listed building on the verge of collapse. It consists of terraced units and a flax mill. Credit: ABC planning portal

“Although the application is for replacement dwellings, it is also proposed to retain the existing listed [Holden’s House] and fully restore the building. Officers are satisfied that the building to be replaced was at one time used as at least four dwelling houses.

“The restoration of the listed building will be linked to the erection and occupation of the proposed replacement dwellings by way of phasing plan.”

The report explains there are actually five derelict dwellings on site, however the one most damaged is deemed to be in such poor condition it no longer qualifies as a dwelling, and consequently can’t be replaced, which is why the applicant has lodged an application for up to four replacement dwellings only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report continues: “The proposed replacement dwellings are to be located outside of what would be considered to be the established curtilage of the existing dwellings.

The four replacement houses at 3 Valley Lane, Waringstown, will replace four stone dwellings which are in a very bad state of disrepair. Credit: ABC planning portal

“While the curtilages could comfortably accommodate the proposed dwellings, they would be located within the Local Landscape Policy Area (LLPA) and would require the removal of a number of mature trees to accommodate the development.

“Therefore, if the proposed replacement dwellings were to be located within what could be considered the curtilage of the existing building, the proposal would necessitate the removal of a number of trees, which would impact on the intrinsic value of the LLPA, the setting of the listed building and the general amenity of the area.

“Furthermore, given the historic nature of the site, Historic Environment Division has advised there is high potential for underground archaeological remains within proximity of the listed buildings, and moving the proposed dwellings away from the listed building will lessen the potential impacts on the setting of the listed building itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers, in consultation with NIEA Historic Building and Historic Monuments, are satisfied that the proposed off-site location would result in demonstrable landscape and heritage benefits.

This photograph gives a measure of the state of disrepair of Holden's House. Stabilising what remains will be a start. Credit: ABC planning portal

“Officers accept the proposed replacement dwellings will be more visible than the dwelling to be replaced, as they will be located outside the mature trees of the LLPA.”

Officers intend to attach conditions to restrict the finished floor level and ridge height of the proposed dwelling.

The report points out the applicant hopes to deliver a valuable heritage project long-term, linked to the Waring Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large section of the roof has collapsed. Credit: ABC planning portal

“[It will see] the sensitive restoration and adaptation of this heritage asset, to allow wider public accessibility and engagement with the cultural heritage of the site, including links to the linen industry and Waring family.”

Planning officers acknowledge that restoring Holden’s House will be a major undertaking given its poor condition. Planning permission was granted last November for urgent works designed to stabilise its wall structure.