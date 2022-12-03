The return of a wartime boat to Lough Neagh in Antrim is being progressed further thanks to a £10,000 funding boost from the Heritage Environment Division of the Department for Communities.

‘The Joyce’ operated as a torpedo retrieval boat on Lough Neagh from 1943. It was designed and built by the Admiralty for use as a recovery boat during test firing of torpedoes.

The 40 ft vessel was decommissioned by the Royal Navy in 1960 and has since been used as a working boat in Weymouth.

It was made available to the council through Silvery Light Sailing, a Northern Ireland-based charity, which promotes maritime heritage in association with the Lough Neagh Partnership after the owners wished to “gift the vessel to a good home” where it will continue to be preserved.

The Gateway at Lough Shore, Antrim.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Community Planning Committee was told recently provision of secure mooring for The Joyce at The Gateway Visitor Centre has been completed and plans to have The Joyce permanently moored at the facility are “nearing completion”.

Members approved almost £9,000 to provide “in-water” mooring and security for The Joyce at a jetty on the Lough Shore, to include access control and railings, where it will be preserved as an outdoor exhibit.

The vessel is expected to be moored at its new home by the end of March.

An application by the local authority to a small grant scheme made available by the Heritage Environment Division of the Department for Communities will provide funding for the design and installation of a range of interpretation materials to tell the story of The Joyce.

The aim of the funding scheme is to support and encourage work to increase the understanding protection, conservation and celebration of heritage.

