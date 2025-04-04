Water infrastructure restrictions are ‘biggest barrier to growth’ in the city claims councillor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland Water infrastructure restrictions “are the single biggest barrier to growth” in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, it is claimed.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charge was made as city councillors grilled NI Water chiefs at a special meeting of Lisburn City and Castlereagh City Council.

However, NI Water officials warned that projects in need of investment in the area are part of an “ever growing” list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alderman Amanda Grehan said: “NIW infrastructure restrictions are the single biggest barrier to growth in Lisburn & Castlereagh.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council recently held a special meeting with NI Water, raising concerns about the infrastructure in the city. Pic credit: NIWD

"This council has great ambition set out in its Local Development Plan (LDP) strategy and we have recent planning applications for housing and more importantly economic growth for jobs in our area. “So, would it be possible to have an update on where NIW are with new wastewater treatment works in the west Lisburn area? And will it be future proofed to service the growth hopefully for the Maze Long Kesh site?”

NIW head of investment management, Dr Steve Blockwell said: “When you have almost £1bn taken out of your capital programme, wastewater is the Cinderellla of the business and there is not much left after that.”

The chamber also heard that over £12m had recently been spent on two NIW projects upgrading the New Holland Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) servicing south Lisburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NIW told councillors that the upgrade would allow for a 20% increase in capacity, though the future of Lisburn west could require an “alternative solution”.

The “eye watering” statistics were not shared in chambers though the NIW report alluded to a need for a “permanent funding solution”.

Councillors were told that any suggestion of incoming water charges for residents was a matter for the NI Assembly to decide.

NIW head of integrated capital delivery, Mark Mitchell said: “We have been looking at Lisburn west, the numbers are astronomical and eye watering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, we have to come up with something better, more economic and delivers better value for money, because there are a lot of things on our plate not least are the water treatment works. Lisburn will take its place and the list is ever growing.

“I am personally trying to lead the charge for a different solution for Lisburn west, that will enable the growth and still maintain a compliant storm over flow.”