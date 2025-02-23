Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is holding discussions with an interested party over plans to lease Bentra Golf Course in Whitehead.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors were told behind closed doors at a meeting of the Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee, last month, that there has been one expression of interest in the operation and maintenance of the council-owned facility at Slaughterford Road.

In October, when it was listed for lease, it was described by the local government authority as “an important recreational facility”. It includes a nine-hole course, an 18-hole mini golf course, a club house and on-site car parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is intended the future use of the asset would be “complementary to the current / existing use, to ensure this important attraction continues to promote tourism in the immediate area, whilst ensuring there is no loss of recreational facilities for the town”, it was also stated.

Mini golf at Bentra. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

In the meantime, the council has decided against repairs to the 18-hole mini-golf section, which would cost £3,050, but would bring in an annual income of £600.

To reduce operational loss at the nine-hole golf course, it was agreed that membership fees would be increased and the concession dropped, although there would be no change to the current daily green fees of £12 for adults and £6 for juniors.

Last May, it was agreed membership fees would be priced at £300 for 12 months; £250 for nine months and £180 for six months. It was agreed a further review would be carried out after six months to consider the way forward during 2025/26 with the possibility of “outsourcing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December 2015, Bentra Golf Course was honoured as a Showcase Centenary Field at the Fields in Trust Awards.

Centenary Fields is a national initiative which aims to protect war memorial fields, parks and green spaces created in memory of those who lost their lives during World War I.

From 1915 to 1917, Whitehead was home to the first military aviation facility in Ireland – one that played an important role in the First World War. Royal Naval Air Service airships based at Bentra patrolled the Irish Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has several Fields in Trust including Bentra. George V Park in Ballymena and Sandy Bay Playing Fields in Larne, Eden Playing Fields in Carrickfergus, Diamond Jubilee Wood in Whitehead and Inver Memorial Garden in Larne.

Fields in Trust says online: “We are the only UK charity working to secure legal protection for all parks and green spaces. In practice, this means they can never be sold off for development and will be retained as a public park, playing field or recreation ground forever.

“Working closely together, we sign a unique and binding legal commitment (called a Deed of Dedication or Minute of Agreement in Scotland) that means their green spaces will be protected for the benefit of local communities and nature forever.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter