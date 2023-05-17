Local council elections will take place on Thursday 18 May 2023 across Northern Ireland and in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough there will be 41 councillors elected to the council.

There are a total of 65 candidates standing for election across seven district electoral areas – Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon, Cusher, Lagan River, Lurgan and Portadown.

Here is a full list of who is standing for election and which party, if any, they represent.

Armagh District Electoral Area

This includes the Blackwatertown, Cathedral, Demesne, Keady, Navan and The Mall wards.

There are 10 candidates standing:

Scott Armstrong, Democratic Unionist Party; Fergal Donnelly, Sinn Féin; Ashley Mallon, Sinn Féin; Thomas Mallon, Social Democratic and Labour Party; Gráinne O’Neill, Social Democratic and Labour Party; Daniel Connolly, Aontú; Sarah Duffy, Sinn Féin; Sam Nicholson, Ulster Unionist Party; John Óg O'Kane, Sinn Féin; Hanagh Winter, Alliance.

Banbridge District Electoral Area

This includes the Banbridge East, Banbridge North, Banbridge South, Banbridge West, Gilford, Loughbrickland, Rathfriland wards.

There are 10 candidates standing:

Glenn Barr, Ulster Unionist Party; Seamus Doyle, Social Democratic and Labour Party; Paul Greenfield, Democratic Unionist Party; Chris McCartan, Sinn Féin; Kevin Savage, Sinn Féin; Ian Burns, Ulster Unionist Party, Joy Ferguson, Alliance; Jill Macauley, Ulster Unionist Party; Brian Moorehead, Traditional Unionist Voice; Ian Wilson, Democratic Unionist Party.

Craigavon District Electoral Area

This includes the Bleary, Brownlow, Craigavon Centre, Derrytrasna and Kernan wards.

There are 8 candidates standing:

Robbie Alexander, Alliance; Kate Evans, Ulster Unionist Party; Declan McAlinden, Social Democratic and Labour Party; Ian Patterson, Democratic Unionist Party; Jackie Coade, Social Democratic and Labour Party; Jude Mallon, Sinn Féin; Catherine Nelson, Sinn Féin; Margaret Tinsley, Democratic Unionist Party.

Cusher District Electoral Area

This includes the Hamiltonsbawn, Markethill, Richhill, Seagahan and Tandragee wards.

There are 9 candidates standing:

Paul Berry, Independent; Gordon Kennedy, Ulster Unionist Party; Ewan McNeill, Ulster Unionist Party; Mark Skillen, Alliance; Gareth Wilson, Democratic Unionist Party; Bróna Haughey, Sinn Féin; Emma Jayne McKernan, Social Democratic and Labour Party; Keith Ratcliffe, Traditional Unionist Voice; Philip Weir, Democratic Unionist Party.

Lagan River District Electoral Area

This includes the Donaghcloney, Dromore, Gransha, Quilly and Waringstown wards.

There are 9 candidates standing:

Mark Baxter, Democratic Unionist Party; Jessica Johnston, Alliance; Tim McClelland, Democratic Unionist Party; Sammy Ogle, Ulster Unionist Party; Kyle Savage, Ulster Unionist Party; Oisín Edwards, Social Democratic and Labour Party; Vincent McAleenan, Sinn Féin; Sammy Morrison, Traditional Unionist Voice; Paul Rankin, Democratic Unionist Party.

Lurgan District Electoral Area

This includes the Aghagallon, Knocknashane, Lough Road, Magheralin, Mourneview, Parklake and Shankill wards.

There are 9 candidates standing:

Peter Haire, Democratic Unionist Party; Peter Lavery, Alliance; Sorchá McGeown, Sinn Féin; Stephen Moutray, Democratic Unionist Party; Ciaran Toman, Social Democratic and Labour Party; Keith Haughian, Sinn Féin; Liam Mackle, Sinn Féin; Louise McKinstry, Ulster Unionist Party; Mary O’Dowd, Sinn Féin.

Portadown District Electoral Area

This includes the Ballybay, Corcrain, Killycomain, Loughgall, Mahon and The Birches wards.

There are 10 candidates standing: