Construction is now underway on new multi-use games areas (MUGAs) for two rural communities in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area.

Construction is now underway on new multi-use games areas (MUGAs) for two rural communities in Causeway Coast and Glens, as part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

The new facilities - located at St John’s Primary School in the village of Dernaflaw outside Dungiven and at Magilligan Community Centre - will provide much sought after outdoor spaces for recreation and a variety of sports to be enjoyed by all ages, regardless of ability.

The creation of an artificial surface will ensure the MUGAs will be able to be used by all, regardless of the weather conditions. The facilities will also have floodlights, making them available for use during the dark evenings during winter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Stephen Callaghan said: “These exciting new developments will be a major boost for the communities in Dernaflaw and Magilligan and will provide much needed all-weather outdoor recreation spaces, as well as making a positive contribution to the health and wellbeing of residents.

“I am very grateful to the Department of Agriculture Environment & Rural Affairs and the Department for Communities for this funding and of course, to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for its financial assistance.”