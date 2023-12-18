Work begins on new multi-use games areas for Magilligan and Dernaflaw
The new facilities - located at St John’s Primary School in the village of Dernaflaw outside Dungiven and at Magilligan Community Centre - will provide much sought after outdoor spaces for recreation and a variety of sports to be enjoyed by all ages, regardless of ability.
The creation of an artificial surface will ensure the MUGAs will be able to be used by all, regardless of the weather conditions. The facilities will also have floodlights, making them available for use during the dark evenings during winter.
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Stephen Callaghan said: “These exciting new developments will be a major boost for the communities in Dernaflaw and Magilligan and will provide much needed all-weather outdoor recreation spaces, as well as making a positive contribution to the health and wellbeing of residents.
“I am very grateful to the Department of Agriculture Environment & Rural Affairs and the Department for Communities for this funding and of course, to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for its financial assistance.”
Construction work on these projects commenced earlier this month and is expected to last 12 - 16 weeks. The work is part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme. The Programme aims to address long-standing issues such as rural poverty, isolation and access to services in small settlements with a population of less than 5,000 people.