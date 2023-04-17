Register
Dairy farmers face another month of price cuts to milk – Glasgow

Dairy farmers face another month of significant price cuts to the price of milk, according to Cookstown Ulster Unionist Councillor Mark Glasgow.

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST

He said: “This latest price cut to the Dairy Farmers once again calls into question around many farms, just how long can this keep going because sustainable farms only exist when farmers are getting paid the required price to produce the product.

“The increase in overhead costs farmers are faced with continues month by month, and whilst it costs more to produce milk the price Farmers are getting is going in the wrong direction.

Coming from a dairy farm myself it is extremely frustrating and worrying seeing these price cuts coming month by month. I know speaking with farmers it makes them angry seeing overhead costs increase but yet the price of milk does not. The financial worry it brings is something farmers have to deal with daily also seeing costs go up but yet the price of milk goes down.”

Councillor Mark Glasgow.
Councillor Mark Glasgow.
