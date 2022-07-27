David Trimble: Book of condolence opened by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council

Lord Trimble, who led the Ulster Unionist Party from 1995 until 2005, passed away on Monday, July 25.

Paying tribute, Ald Stephen Ross said: “Lord Trimble will be remembered as a man of determination and courage who, during a turbulent period in Northern Ireland politics, remained steadfast in his convictions and took the first steps towards creating a lasting peace.

“He played a pivotal role in helping to bring an end to decades of violence and was guided by what he believed was best for future generations.

The Rt. Hon. Lord David Trimble with his Wife Daphne during an unveiling his portrait by Colin Davidson at Queen's Management School, Riddel Hall in Belfast last month. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“On behalf of the people of Antrim and Newtownabbey I offer my sympathy to his family and I also recognise the sense of loss his colleagues in the Ulster Unionist Party will be feeling.

“I trust they will take some comfort in the fact that Lord Trimble leaves behind an enduring legacy which will reverberate throughout our society for many years to come.”