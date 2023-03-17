Decision to stop funding to Community Transport and Shopmobility ‘must be reversed’

Cookstown Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Trevor Wilson has called on the Department For Infrastructure (DfI) to reverse its community funding decision.

He said today: “The news from DFI that funding Community Transport and Shopmobility with stop at the end of April is devastating news not only to the service users but also to the staff.

"It’s important to note that Dial-a-lift service is not fully funded by DfI under the Rural Transport Fund therefore one month's funding only goes part way to cover running costs which has been exacerbated in the current cost of living crisis.

"Operating the service will become increasingly more challenging due to passenger demand and increasing costs.”

Cllr Wilson said it would have a major affect on the servicer users,who may well experience a reduction in the number of trips they can book each week.

"Families and carers may experience a loss of essential respite time as vulnerable, elderly and disabled members are forced to stay home,” he continued.

"Community, Statutory and Voluntary organisations offering GP, health, wellbeing or mental health services where CDM is the central link in getting members into these centres and services may experience high rates of non- attendance or missed appointments which could be detrimental to their services and funding steams.

"Increased risk of poor health, isolation and loneliness which may result in more pressure to an already high pressured health service.

"Long serving, loyal and dedicated staff could potentially lose their jobs or because of uncertainty look for alternative stable employment resulting in a tremendous loss of organisational knowledge, skills and relationships.

"The news on the shopmobility front is just as depressing. They have received similar news that their funding will be stopped from the end of April.

"This news will be heart breaking for thousands of disabled people across Mid Ulster who make use of the services on a daily, weekly and long term basis.

