Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
5 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
8 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
10 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
10 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
10 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Dedicated portal for MLAs to deal with queries regarding Irish Passports welcomed by Sinn Féin

News that a dedicated portal will be set up for public representatives in NI to follow up on queries regarding Irish Passports has been welcomed by Sinn Féin.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:27 BST

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s confirmation that he agreed to open a dedicated portal.

-

Read More
Garfield the Cat from Richhill, Co Armagh, who was abducted and tortured sufferi...
Most Popular
Irish Passport.
Irish Passport.
Irish Passport.

-

He said: “Last year there were 128,000 passport applications from the north. 50,000 of these were first time applications. Mr. Martin has confirmed that at this moment in time applications from the north are consistently running at approximately 10% of the total number of applications received by the passport office.

“This new service will allow MLAs for the first time to contact a communications hub in the passport office in Dublin on a dedicated portal line to follow up on enquiries from citizens in the north who have submitted applications for Irish passports.

“While this represents an important development, there is a need for an Irish passport office in the north to deal with the volume of applications.

“Sinn Féin will continue to apply pressure on the Dublin government to achieve this."

PassportsMicheal MartinMLAsJohn O'Dowd