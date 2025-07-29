Department of Health points out that Mike Nesbitt highlighted gender clinic plans to MLAs since last year

Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt's gender clinic policy has faced criticism from within his party. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

​The Department of Health has pointed out that minister Mike Nesbitt repeatedly outlined his intent to fund a new gender identity service for children in the Assembly.

​It comes amid growing concern in his own party over a decision to fund the service to the tune of £806,000 – and allow children of any age to attend.

The News Letter this week revealed that 5 year olds have been referred the the clinic – something UUP MLA Doug Beattie branded “madness”.

A widespread view in the party is that the decision was not in line with party policy – and the Ulster Unionist press office has declined to comment on whether it was or not.

However, in response to criticism from MLAs across unionist paries, the Department of Health has pointed out that Mr Nesbitt has – on a number of occasions – made it clear to the Assembly that he intended to fund gender services for children.

In a written ministerial statement on 11 December 2024, the UUP leader said that he was “committed to improving wider gender identity service provision for children, young people and adults in NI” – adding that would “require investment” and that a business case was being considered.

He also said he would “prioritise” the service despite financial challenges.

In March – the minister announced his department had developed “a proposal for a new Lifespan Gender Service” which would reduce waiting times.

He said his officials were “considering its contents, including funding requirement, and will shortly provide me with advice for my consideration”.

It is not clear when the final decision was made, however it was announced by an LGBTQ+ lobby group last week – and subsequently confirmed by the minister.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston says the timing of the announcement – during recess – denies elected representatives an ability to probe the issue. “Decisions of this magnitude should not be made by stealth. Quite frankly, this policy flies in the face of common sense — particularly in the wake of the Cass Review, which laid bare the insufficient and low-quality evidence base underpinning treatments for gender-related distress in young children”, he said.