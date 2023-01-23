Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed ‘significant opposition’ from the US Congress to the British Government’s Legacy Bill.

The Mid Ulster MLA reiterated the call for a Legacy Summit to be held urgently.

She said: “Once again there is strong opposition from senior political figures across the divide in the US Congress to the British Government’s flawed Legacy Bill.

“In a significant letter to the British Prime Minister, US Congress members have made it clear that the legislation will deny truth and justice to thousands of victims and families.

Linda Dillon MLA

“These concerns are shared by victims and families, human rights experts, churches, the Irish Government, the UN, the European Union and all the political parties on this island.

“This is a cruel and callous attempt to slam the door on families’ efforts to get justice through the courts and to let British state forces who killed Irish citizens off the hook.

