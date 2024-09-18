Dodds welcomes major step forward on violence against women and girls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Upper Bann DUP Assembly Member and Party Health Spokesperson Diane Dodds has welcomed the publication this week of the Northern Ireland Executive’s Strategic Framework to End Violence Against Women and Girls.

“This is a welcome step," she said. There has been significant cross-Departmental and cross-agency involvement in developing a way forward in this critical area. Hardly a week seems to go by now without hearing about yet another savage attack on a woman, and Upper Bann tragically has not been immune from this.

"Violence against women and girls has to end. We want each one to feel safe and be safe. The main focus of the strategy is on prevention, and tackling the underlying causes of violence, abuse and harm towards women and girls. It also includes an initial Delivery Plan, which will see a £3million investment in a range of voluntary and community sector projects.

"The document has been heavily influenced by victims' organisations engaged in preventative work and in challenging the attitudes, behaviours and culture that can lead to violence against women and girls. We also want to support delivery and further development of state of the art services to address the needs of women and girls who unfortunately have been victims and survivors.

Diane Dodds Upper Bann MLA

"The Assembly and Executive have sought to shine a spotlight on this crucially important area, and I trust that, faithfully implemented, this new framework can help lead to a much safer Northern Ireland into the future.”