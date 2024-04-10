Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“As spring marches on and weather conditions improve, we will see a noticeable change in the countryside, with livestock such as sheep with their lambs being a regular sight for all to see," said the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA.

"However, unfortunately this is also the time when dog attacks on livestock spike due to the vulnerable nature of sheep with their young lambs and the actions of some dog owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When walking in the countryside or by a farm it is with the upmost importance that dog owners keep their dogs controlled and restrained, this includes keeping them on leads and being able to effectively call their dogs to a halt.

Ulster Unionist DAERA spokesperson Tom Elliott MLA has called for dog owners to have greater accountability for their dogs around livestock. Credit: John McVitty

“To some a dog chasing livestock may seem like harmful fun, but when combined with lack of control of the dog in any scenario, a dog can quickly become a killer. Dog attacks have a profound impact on family farms, they cause immense worry to both animal and farmer with a financial impact that no farmer wants experience at this time.”